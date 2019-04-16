Raymond James & Associates Buys New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1,651.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

JKD stock opened at $164.66 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $170.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.7916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/raymond-james-associates-buys-new-holdings-in-ishares-morningstar-large-cap-etf-jkd.html.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.