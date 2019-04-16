Qutoutiao (QTT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.18% from the company’s previous close.

QTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qutoutiao has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Qutoutiao has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qutoutiao will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

