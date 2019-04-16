Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.31 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 27.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 529,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. 1,196,023 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.
