Quasarcoin Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $821.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,256,747 coins and its circulating supply is 168,256,747 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

