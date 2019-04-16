Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 37,899 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

EMR opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

