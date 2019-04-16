Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

KMB stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 1,156.45%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

