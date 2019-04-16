Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in American Express (AXP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

