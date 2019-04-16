Quant (QNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.46 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Quant token can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00051865 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,777,236 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

