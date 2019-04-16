Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 107,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,861. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $196.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.