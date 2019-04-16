Qora (QORA) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Qora (CURRENCY:QORA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Qora has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qora has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Qora coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00001118 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qora Coin Profile

Qora (CRYPTO:QORA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. Qora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Qora’s official Twitter account is @qoracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qora is forum.qora.tech . The official website for Qora is qora.org

Qora Coin Trading

Qora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qora using one of the exchanges listed above.

