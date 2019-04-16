Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Infosys Ltd (INFY) Lowered by Analyst

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Infosys in a research report issued on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.62 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.57 on Monday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1,119,378.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,065,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,449,000 after buying an additional 34,062,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,932,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,416,000 after buying an additional 18,705,434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 724,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 350,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,376,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 1,745,380 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

