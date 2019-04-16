Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Co Reduced by Analyst (DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $128.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

NYSE:DIS opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $132.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $227,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

