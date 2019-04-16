Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Monday, April 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $557.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

WES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, M Partners boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.54. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after buying an additional 1,017,349 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,295,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $711,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,860,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

