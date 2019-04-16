Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Navistar International Corp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Navistar International in a research report issued on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NAV. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Navistar International to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

NAV stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.26. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

