Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By Wedbush (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,508.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 413.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

