Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, April 15th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2019 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $2.36. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.42.

Shares of MOH opened at $131.98 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $242,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

