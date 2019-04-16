Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.79 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts expect Pzena Investment Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PZN opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $571.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.15. Pzena Investment Management has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

