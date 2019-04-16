PWR Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $318,911.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.02338636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00470181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00020847 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00018255 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009955 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00027802 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

