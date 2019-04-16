Purex (PUREX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, Purex has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Purex has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Purex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Purex alerts:

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 109.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Purex Coin Profile

PUREX is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Purex is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Purex

Purex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Purex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Purex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Purex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Purex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.