Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1,486.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 558,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 523,131 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling bought 1,003,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,375,617.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D bought 951,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $19,010,082.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,892.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,978,829 shares of company stock valued at $101,772,309 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $584.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-lowers-holdings-in-hain-celestial-group-inc-hain.html.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.