Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $632,000 Position in SM Energy Co (SM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,875,000 after acquiring an additional 445,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in SM Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $352,875,000 after acquiring an additional 445,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,335,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,716,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,938,000 after acquiring an additional 631,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,613,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SM opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.67 and a beta of 3.12.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

