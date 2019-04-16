PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $127,000 in 3M Co (MMM) Stock

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in 3M by 1,140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $215.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $1,218,214.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

