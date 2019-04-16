ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Holdings Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 133,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $73.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0203 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

