ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 8543340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.25 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of ProMetic Life Sciences from an “underperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.62.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

