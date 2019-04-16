Prologis (PLD) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Prologis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

PLD stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $74.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

