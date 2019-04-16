Prologis (PLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis updated its FY19 guidance to $3.20-3.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,538. Prologis has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $74.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,010,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,418.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 118.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,026,000 after buying an additional 9,255,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $314,275,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,003,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,934,273 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

