Progressive (PGR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $76.88, with a volume of 244651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Progressive alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $783,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,080.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,701.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,100 shares of company stock worth $7,722,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/progressive-pgr-reaches-new-52-week-high-following-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.