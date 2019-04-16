Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $754.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.53.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

