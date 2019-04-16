Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 500,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $817.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.28.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.32 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBSS. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Sidoti began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

