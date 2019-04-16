Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.49. 572,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,744. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $217.64 and a one year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.35.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/prime-capital-investment-advisors-llc-reduces-position-in-oreilly-automotive-inc-orly.html.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.