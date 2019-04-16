Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 189,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $164.56. 1,292,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,002. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

