Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 822,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,638. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

