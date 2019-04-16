Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 319.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of PFBC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Preferred Bank (PFBC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/preferred-bank-pfbc-shares-bought-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.