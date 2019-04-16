Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Life Storage makes up 1.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Life Storage by 56.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 89.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Life Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Life Storage by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of LSI traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.33. 3,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,727. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,534,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of Life Storage Inc (LSI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/pratt-collard-advisory-partners-llc-sells-140-shares-of-life-storage-inc-lsi.html.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.