Pra Group (PRAA) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRAA. Buckingham Research started coverage on Pra Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $236.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

