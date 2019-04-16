Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Director Hollings Renton Sells 5,000 Shares

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $172,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PTLA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 502,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,896. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 872.72% and a negative return on equity of 167.94%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

