Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Director Hollings Renton Sells 5,000 Shares

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $172,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PTLA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 502,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,896. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.
Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 872.72% and a negative return on equity of 167.94%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.
About Portola Pharmaceuticals
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.
