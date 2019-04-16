Portland Global Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 794 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $277.56 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

