Polymet Mining (PLM) Shares Up 20.4%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares shot up 20.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 1,554,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 676,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 92,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 454.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the third quarter worth $130,000.
PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.
