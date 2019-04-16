Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares shot up 20.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 1,554,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 676,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 92,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 454.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the third quarter worth $130,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/polymet-mining-plm-shares-up-20-4.html.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.