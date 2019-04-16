PM CAPITAL Ltd Has $19.28 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

PM CAPITAL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers comprises about 3.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $19,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,819.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $965,520. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

