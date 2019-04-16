PlayCoin (PLY) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, PlayCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. PlayCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Cobinhood and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00380501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.01075203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00212027 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006105 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PlayCoin Token Profile

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayCoin is medium.com/@playcoin . PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . The official website for PlayCoin is playcoin.game

PlayCoin Token Trading

PlayCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

