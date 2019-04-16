PlayAGS (AGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

AGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.89.

PlayAGS stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $102,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PlayAGS by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PlayAGS by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in PlayAGS by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

