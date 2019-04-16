PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0015 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $122,655.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One PiplCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00380271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.01060358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00209400 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006272 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

