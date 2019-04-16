Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE PJC opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $85.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $226.78 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts predict that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

