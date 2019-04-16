Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,256 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,256 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 3.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $152,182.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,469,624.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.58. 34,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

