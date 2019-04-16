Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,934 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after purchasing an additional 69,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 1,732,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,547. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,727,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and have sold 111,901 shares worth $6,010,888. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

