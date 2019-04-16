Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,519,000 after buying an additional 1,127,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after buying an additional 2,867,186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CSX by 11,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 11,390,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,500,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,251,000 after buying an additional 192,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 148,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $77.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on CSX to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/pineno-levin-ford-asset-management-inc-buys-new-position-in-csx-co-csx.html.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.