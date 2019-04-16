Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 774.20 ($10.12).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 814 ($10.64) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LON:PHNX traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 716.40 ($9.36). 524,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.17. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $22.60. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($42,859.01).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

