Philosopher Stones (PHS) Price Reaches $0.0166

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the dollar. Philosopher Stones has a market cap of $99,591.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Philosopher Stones Coin Profile

Philosopher Stones (PHS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. Philosopher Stones’ official website is philosopherstones.org

Buying and Selling Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philosopher Stones should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philosopher Stones using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

