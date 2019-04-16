Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Pfizer by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $248.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

