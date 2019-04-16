Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Reduced by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,229 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $101,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 192,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,526 shares of company stock valued at $14,346,539. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $248.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

